Arthrex Returns To High Court With Hirshfeld Challenge

By Dani Kass (January 9, 2023, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has been "draining" the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of its power by allowing former Commissioner Drew Hirshfeld, an official not confirmed by the Senate, to conduct the director reviews mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021, Arthrex Inc. told the justices Sunday....

