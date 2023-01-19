Tax Group Of The Year: Eversheds Sutherland

By Paul Williams (January 19, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland secured several significant tax victories in 2022, including convincing a judge to side with Comcast and Verizon to invalidate Maryland's first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax and winning Sirius XM a $2.5 million Texas franchise tax refund, earning it a spot on Law360's 2022 Tax Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS