Securities Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

By Jon Hill (January 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC tied up one of the biggest shareholder derivative settlements on record and clinched multimillion-dollar investor deals to hold big corporate boards accountable for rooting out alleged workplace bias and abuse, landing it among Law360's 2022 Securities Groups of the Year....

