Banking Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

By Emily Lever (January 31, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP counseled TD Bank on an upcoming $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, and represented the bank in litigation stemming from Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, as well as securing debt financing for the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Banking Groups of the Year....

