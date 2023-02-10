Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Skadden

By David Steele (February 10, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP assisted on many major capital markets moments over the past year, from advising transportation tech company Grab on its mammoth $40 billion special purpose acquisition company merger to representing the underwriters in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive's $11.9 billion initial public offering, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Capital Markets Groups of the Year....

