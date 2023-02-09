Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Latham

By Josh Liberatore (February 9, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits, glassmaker Owens-Illinois get out from under 40 years of asbestos claims and Chinese company Huachen Energy strike a landmark $500 million deal under Chapter 15, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year....

