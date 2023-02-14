Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Cadwalader

By Grace Dixon (February 14, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP's structured finance team guided Wells Fargo's financing of Blackstone's affordable housing grab in Florida, the first such deal to secure a social bond label, earning its place among Law360's Structured Finance Groups of the Year....

