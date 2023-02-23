Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Kirkland

By Katryna Perera (February 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP helped several of its corporate clients raise and close high-value funds over the past year, including representing Francisco Partners on the closing of nearly $17 billion in capital commitments between two of its flagship funds that were both oversubscribed and exceeded target fund sizes, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Fund Formation Groups of the Year....

