Securities Group Of The Year: Latham

By Katryna Perera (January 24, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- In a rare complete defense victory in Delaware's Chancery Court, Latham & Watkins LLP beat a derivative challenge to the $875 million acquisition of Berkeley Point Financial by BGC Partners Inc., whose controlling shareholder is Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, earning Latham a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Securities Groups of the Year....

