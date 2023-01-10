Midterm Cannabis Results Remind That Progress Is Not Linear

By Whitt Steineker and Mason Kruse (January 10, 2023, 2:58 PM EST) -- Lost for many in the avalanche of news about the midterms, voters in five states went to the polls last month to vote on proposals allowing adult-use cannabis, often referred to as recreational cannabis....

