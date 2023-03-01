Product Liability Group Of The Year: Covington

By Mike Curley (March 1, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP this year helped McKesson Corp. win the only trial against distributors in the sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation and secure a victory in the first multiplaintiff trial over Roundup for Monsanto, earning it a spot among Law360's Product Liability Practice Groups of the Year....

