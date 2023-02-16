Energy Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Energy attorneys at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped create a new energy company, shepherded an oil and gas company purchase to completion and assisted a liquefied natural gas company's initial public offering, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Energy Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS