Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Latham

By Andrew Karpan (February 27, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP lawyers over the past year were part of a legal team that made history by ​​winning an in-house merger challenge at the Federal Trade Commission over an $8 billion Illumina deal, and secured the approval of Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan that trimmed more than $1 billion in opioid-related claims, accomplishments that landed the firm among Law360's 2022 Life Sciences Groups of the Year....

