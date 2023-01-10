Ex-Trump Org CFO Who Implicated Company Gets 5 Mos. Jail

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 10, 2023, 2:43 PM EST) -- Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Tuesday to five months in a New York City jail under the terms of a plea agreement that required him to implicate former President Donald Trump's companies in a tax fraud scheme....

