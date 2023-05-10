FCA Chases 'Shrewder' Kickbacks As 50-Year Hunt Intensifies

By Jeff Overley (May 10, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- When sophisticated drug and device companies have confronted deadly diseases and daunting approval standards, they've hired the brightest scientific and legal minds — or bribed prescribers with cash, liquor, steaks, vacations and lap dances. The latter approach undergirds a landmark law that has been fueling litigation, wrecking physician careers, sullying corporate reputations and generating jaw-dropping headlines for 50 years — and that enters its next half-century chasing a new generation of camouflaged kickbacks....

