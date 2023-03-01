Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

By Jasmin Jackson (March 1, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has successfully navigated a host of high-stakes litigation in the biotechnology field, including helping Complete Genomics Inc. score a $334 million damages award in its patent suit over DNA sequencing technology, earning it a place among Law360's 2022 Life Sciences Groups of the Year....

