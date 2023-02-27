Private Equity Group Of The Year: Sidley

By Elaine Briseño (February 27, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP flourished in 2022, steering one of the biggest sports deals in history with the $3.1 billion sale of Chelsea Football Club and the $5.4 billion acquisition of Quest Software, along with other high-value transactions that included complicated regulatory and financing challenges, to earn the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Private Equity Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS