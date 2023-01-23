IP Group Of The Year: Debevoise

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's intellectual property team last year smacked down a preliminary injunction preventing Grubhub from using its new logo — convincing a district judge to reject a magistrate judge's recommendation — and won a preliminary injunction against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's fintech company for client H&R Block, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year....

