BioNTech To Buy Rest Of UK AI Startup Through $439M Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 10, 2023, 4:25 PM EST) -- Immunotherapy giant BioNTech announced Tuesday it will buy the remaining shares it doesn't already own of British artificial intelligence technology startup InstaDeep for an upfront cash payment of £362 million ($439 million) in order to incorporate the "rapidly evolving" AI capabilities into its drug technologies....

