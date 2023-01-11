Littler Starts New Paris Operation After Split With French Firm

By Emily Lever (January 11, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson has recruited 65 lawyers from French management-side employment firm Fromont Briens after dissolving a long-standing partnership with Fromont Briens earlier this month, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Wednesday....

