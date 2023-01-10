Ex-Kirkland Atty Urges Judge Not To Ax Harassment Case

By James Mills (January 10, 2023, 4:44 PM EST) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis LLP associate urged a California federal judge to ignore the law firm's motion to dismiss her complaint claiming she was held to a stricter standard than her male colleagues before being wrongfully terminated, saying the firm's motion is meritless, but also asked for room to amend the complaint if necessary....

