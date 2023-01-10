State Constitutions Take Spotlight Post-Dobbs

By Jess Krochtengel (January 10, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- One of the biggest waves of state constitution litigation in modern history is playing out in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's rulings on abortion and voting rights, and legal scholars say they expect the trend to continue for years to come....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS