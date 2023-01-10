Pa. Records Office Must Review Health Dept. Pot Recall Docs

By Mike Curley (January 10, 2023, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday ordered the state's Office of Open Records to privately review the state Department of Health's records that it had withheld as part of a Right-to-Know Law request over a cannabis vape recall, saying the department's affidavits are not enough to prove that they're exempt....

