Colo. Tax Figure Loses Denver Land Spat At 10th Circ.

By Daniel Ducassi (January 10, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday rejected an appeal from an influential former Colorado state lawmaker who wanted a federal judge to decide his real estate fight with Denver officials, concluding that federal courts could not get involved after he participated in underlying state litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS