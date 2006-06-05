4th Circ. Says COVID-Risk Release Bid Was Wrongly Denied

Hailey Konnath By

Law360 (January 10, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday agreed with a man convicted of fraud that a lower court improperly denied his request to be released from prison at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that it had failed to consider his heightened risk of death or serious illness.In a published, the three-judge panel vacated the North Carolina federal court's denial of the compassionate release of Michael Attilio Mangarella, who was convicted of helping operate a sweepstakes scheme targeting U.S. citizens more than a decade ago.Mangarella had argued that he should be released due to his advanced age and chronic lung-related health conditions, both of which made COVID-19 infection more dangerous for him. And in shooting down that request, the district court's explanation doesn't reflect that it considered his heightened vulnerability to COVID-19, the Fourth Circuit said Tuesday."[F]or that reason alone, we must vacate the district court's judgment and remand for reconsideration," the panel said.It noted that the omission, by itself, doesn't establish that the court failed to consider Mangarella's COVID-19 risks. However, the record seems to show that the district court "appeared to take the view that it was inappropriate to consider COVID-19 or Mangarella's particular susceptibility to the disease," the Fourth Circuit said.Given the unusual circumstances of the case, the panel said it cannot say with any confidence that the district court properly considered those circumstances in making its decision."Because it is not clear that the district court considered Mangarella's particular vulnerability to COVID-19 in weighing the § 3553(a) factors, we cannot meaningfully review its denial of Mangarella's motion for compassionate release," the Fourth Circuit said. "Accordingly, we vacate the district court's judgment and remand for reconsideration of Mangarella's motion."Mangarella was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and multiple counts of wire fraud in 2008. He was initially sentenced to 50 years in prison, but the Fourth Circuit vacated that sentence. Ultimately, Mangarella was sentenced to 30 years in prison plus millions of dollars in restitution and forfeiture assessments, according to Tuesday's decision.Even before the pandemic hit, Mangarella had unsuccessfully asked to be released, citing his age and serious medical conditions, including emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.He filed the motion underlying the appeal in July 2020, pointing to a large outbreak at his correctional facility and the risk it posed to him given his health problems and age. He was 66 at that time, the Fourth Circuit noted. At the time, Mangarella argued that his particularized vulnerability to COVID-19 plus his inability to protect himself from exposure at his facility constituted an "extraordinary and compelling" reason for compassionate release, according to Tuesday's decision. He also cited his exemplary conduct in prison, the panel said.Initially, the government agreed and supported Mangarella's motion for compassionate release, the Fourth Circuit said. But it eventually changed its position and opposed his release, saying it had the change of heart after reviewing his presentence report and criminal history.That's when the North Carolina federal court denied Mangarella's request, the Fourth Circuit said. In doing so, the court emphasized the "heinous" nature of Mangarella's fraud offense and troubling criminal history, the panel said. But it didn't acknowledge Mangarella's primary argument: that a 30-year-sentence was no longer warranted given his special risk factors, according to the decision.The Justice Department and counsel for Mangarella didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday.U.S. Circuit Judges Roger L. Gregory, Robert B. King and Pamela Harris sat on the panel for the Fourth Circuit.The government is represented by Ross Brandon Goldman, Kenneth A. Polite Jr. and Lisa H. Miller of the U.S. Department of Justice 's Criminal Division.Mangarella is represented by Brian D. Boone of Alston & Bird LLP and John Stephen Tagert of McGuireWoods LLP The case is USA v. Michael Attilio Mangarella, case number 20-7912, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit --Editing by Rich Mills.

