Insights On New Protections For Pregnant, Nursing Workers

By Amy Epstein Gluck (January 12, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- As 2022 wound down, federal legislators passed two new workplace laws: the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act[1] and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act, or PUMP Act....

