Sullivan & Cromwell Faces Congressional Heat Over FTX Work

By Aislinn Keely (January 10, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators questioned Sullivan & Cromwell's representation of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its Chapter 11 proceedings and supported the appointment of an outside examiner to the case due what they said is a troubling relationship between the company and its counsel....

