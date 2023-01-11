Al Rayan Bank Fined £4M For 'Egregious' AML Failures

By Alex Davidson (January 11, 2023, 1:51 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday it has fined Al Rayan Bank PLC £4 million ($4.8 million) for failing to put in place adequate anti-money laundering controls, after it accepted £22.7 million in cash deposits of more than £10,000 over the period without appropriate checks....

