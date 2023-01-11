How Ohio Software Ruling Implicates Crypto Insurance Claims

By Jane Warring and Shannon O’Malley (January 11, 2023, 3:40 PM EST) -- In the last week of December 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court published a much-anticipated decision in the EMOI Services LLC v. Owners Insurance Co. case.[1] The decision was bold, and the court made no attempt to limit its holding to the facts or language at issue in EMOI....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS