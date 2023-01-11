IRS Looks To Fend Off Challenge To Crypto Summons

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 11, 2023, 4:23 PM EST) -- A New Hampshire federal court should dismiss a man's revived case challenging an IRS summons seeking information about his cryptocurrency transactions, the agency argued, saying it didn't trample on the man's constitutional privacy rights as he claimed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS