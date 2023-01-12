Party Co. Says Insurer Can't Duck 'Trackless Train' Claims

By Emily Enfinger (January 12, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas party rental business urged a Nevada federal court to reject its insurer's bid to avoid covering it for claims stemming from an overturned "trackless train" at a birthday party, saying the insurer can't rescind its policy over the temporary lapse of a business license....

