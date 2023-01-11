Bitcoin Miner Quietly Withdraws $50M IPO

By Jessica Corso (January 11, 2023, 7:42 PM EST) -- A South Carolina bitcoin miner that bills itself as "the future of fintech" said on Wednesday that it will no longer pursue a $50 million initial public offering, though it didn't give an explanation for the change of heart....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS