Rubber Maker Challenges EPA Chloroprene Air Pollution Regs

By Dave Simpson (January 11, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency relied on data from tests on an overly sensitive lab mouse when assessing the chemical chloroprene's risk for humans and wrongly rejected attempts by Denka, which uses chloroprene to make Neoprene, to correct this error, the rubber manufacturer said in a complaint Wednesday....

