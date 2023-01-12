Judge Halts SoCal City From Seeking Pot Co. Fees

By Jonathan Capriel (January 12, 2023, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles County judge has blocked a Southern California municipality from seeking a $220,000 fee from cannabis distributor Rukli Inc., barring the enforcement of any part of a cultivation licensing agreement that ended both a highly controversial cannabis transportation deal and a racketeering lawsuit against the company....

