Ohio Pharma Board Must Reconsider Dispensary Application

By Eric Heisig (January 11, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- A company seeking to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Northeast Ohio will get another shot after a divided state appellate panel on Wednesday said a missing trial court transcript meant the state Board of Pharmacy must reconsider its denial of the company's license application....

