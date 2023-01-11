Uphold Seeks Toss Of 'Incoherent' $783M Cred Crypto Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 11, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- Crypto exchange Uphold on Wednesday denied that it owes more than $783.9 million to the liquidation trust of bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Cred Inc., calling the trust's allegations against Uphold "incoherent, conclusory, and conspiratorial" and urging a Delaware bankruptcy court to reject them....

