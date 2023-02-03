Insurance Group Of The Year: Pillsbury

By Riley Murdock (February 3, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's success in convincing insurers to pony up hundreds of millions of dollars to policyholders, including funds that would later benefit victims of the 2021 Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, has earned it a place among Law360's 2022 Insurance Groups of the Year....

