Environmental Group Of The Year: Weitz & Luxenberg

By Keith Goldberg (January 24, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Weitz & Luxenberg PC attorneys helped secure a $626 million settlement for victims of the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis, as well as settlements for communities whose water was contaminated by so-called "forever chemicals," earning it a place among Law360's 2022 Environmental Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS