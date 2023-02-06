Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

By Alison Knezevich (February 6, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP attorneys were behind some of the biggest transactions of the past year, including Dell Technologies' spinoff of its $52 billion stake in cloud technology company VMware and the $43 billion merger of AT&T's WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., landing the firm a spot on Law360's 2022 Capital Markets Groups of the Year....

