Appellate Group Of The Year: Orrick

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 15, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's appellate practice group notched high-stakes wins in the past year for major tech, pharmaceutical and financial companies, including a substantial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court for fabric designer Unicolors, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Appellate Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS