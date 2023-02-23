Fintech Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Quinn Wilson (February 23, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in the past year oversaw a groundbreaking settlement with regulators registering the first interest-bearing cryptocurrency product as a security, advised the largest-ever acquisition of a fintech company and facilitated the first cryptocurrency registered with federal futures oversight bodies, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Fintech Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS