Sodexo Says US Foods Is Stealing Its Antitrust Claims

By Hailey Konnath (January 11, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- Food services company Sodexo Inc. has accused distributor US Foods of wrongly trying to litigate Sodexo's claims in various antitrust litigation over product price-fixing, despite the fact it was Sodexo — not its distributors — that allegedly overpaid for products, according to a suit removed to Maryland federal court Wednesday....

