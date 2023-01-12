Pound Law Sues USPTO Over Rejection Of '#Law' Trademark

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 11, 2023, 10:07 PM EST) -- Legal services provider Pound Law sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday in Florida federal court over the agency's decision to reject its attempt to trademark "#Law," saying the evidence shows that it's used as both a memorable telephone number and a trademark....

