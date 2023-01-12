Italian Cheesemaker Accuses US Co. Of Infringing TM

By Brian Steele (January 12, 2023, 3:55 PM EST) -- A New York cheese importer is passing off counterfeit products as the work of world-renowned Italian artisans, creating confusion in the marketplace about the quality of "Moliterno" cheeses and knowingly profiting from trademark infringement, according to a new federal lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida....

