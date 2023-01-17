Tax Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 17, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's tax team last year helped broker the largest merger deal ever in the video gaming industry, between independent studio Activision Blizzard and tech giant Microsoft, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Tax Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS