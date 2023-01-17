5 Gen X Characteristics That Can Boost Legal Leadership

By Meredith Kahan (January 17, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- About a month ago, tired of seeing his glassy eyes staring at a screen the entire weekend, I told my tween to get off his iPad and to go read a real book or play a real board game. He looked up at me, immune to my frustration and replied tersely, "OK, Boomer."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS