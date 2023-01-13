Time To Revisit A Little-Used Patent Tool

By Fabian Koenigbauer (January 13, 2023, 5:35 PM EST) -- As a result of the America Invents Act, patentees have since September 2021 had the option to request supplemental examination, post-grant, to have the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office consider information that may be relevant to a patent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS