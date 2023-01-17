How To Avoid Atty Fee Disputes In Firm Spinoffs And Splits

By Anna Sanders (January 17, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- Law firms and departing lawyers can take steps to avoid costly litigation and disputes over attorney fees when clients change hands following spinoffs and splits, according to experts who stress the importance of communication in sidestepping any legal battles over bills....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS