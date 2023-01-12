Ex-Payroll Co. Owner Cops To $150M Check-Kiting Scheme

By Eric Heisig (January 12, 2023, 3:23 PM EST) -- The former owner and head of a payroll processing company pled guilty Thursday in an Ohio federal court to a long-running check-kiting scheme that resulted in nearly $150 million in losses to KeyBank and other businesses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS