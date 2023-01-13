GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (January 13, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- The former general counsel at Wynn Resorts has escaped a lawsuit alleging she paid a bribe to help cover up an alleged rape by her boss and company founder Steve Wynn, and a novel enforcement action against McDonald's Corp. and its ex-CEO has in-house counsel worrying about the need for deeper disclosures and more clawbacks. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS